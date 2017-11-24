Client Executive Service Desk - English / Spanish / German
My client is one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups which provides independent advice on M&A, strategy, and financing, as well as investment and wealth management solutions to large institutions, families, individuals, and governments. They are currently looking for their next Client Executive Service Desk in Zurich.
Responsibilities
- Interaction with clients, clients' representatives, external advisers on structures set up via meetings, phone calls, and e-mails
- Managing independently a Spanish EAM by providing high-quality service and timely execution of trade orders, payments (including checking signature rights and account balances), loans and account openings as well as client visits
- Deputy for serving our Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Singapore and Milan offices as well as other EAM's and Employee accounts
- Responsible for a small client book where the main task is to solve open issues (documentation) and check clients further potential
- Responsible for timely and correct execution of payments for Rothschild Continuation Holdings accounts Deputy of KYC Manager when required
- Organisation, coordination and preparation of internal and external meetings, conference calls, preparation of meeting- and call- notes
- Effectively handling of internal and external calls and taking appropriate actions
- Analysis and high-level due diligence of financial and legal documentation on companies and assets going into the new client's structures in order to prepare structure charts and assets description
- Preparation of presentations, pitches, specific client documents and client materials
Education and Qualifications
- Bachelor degree in business related subject is an advantage
- Experience in the financial industry an advantage
- Very good in English, Spanish, and German (written & spoken)
- Computer literate (MS Office)
Additional skills & competencies
- Strong communication skills / good team spirit
- A "can-do" attitude, seeking continuous service improvement, high-quality standards
- Attention to detail a must, ability to follow directions meticulously, a keen learner and ability to apply knowledge across diverse mandate structures
- Distinctly reliable and precise, conscientious, professional with good communication skills
If interested, please send your word format CV to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch