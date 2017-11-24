Client Executive Service Desk - English / Spanish / German



My client is one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups which provides independent advice on M&A, strategy, and financing, as well as investment and wealth management solutions to large institutions, families, individuals, and governments. They are currently looking for their next Client Executive Service Desk in Zurich.



Responsibilities



Interaction with clients, clients' representatives, external advisers on structures set up via meetings, phone calls, and e-mails

Managing independently a Spanish EAM by providing high-quality service and timely execution of trade orders, payments (including checking signature rights and account balances), loans and account openings as well as client visits

Deputy for serving our Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Singapore and Milan offices as well as other EAM's and Employee accounts

Responsible for a small client book where the main task is to solve open issues (documentation) and check clients further potential

Responsible for timely and correct execution of payments for Rothschild Continuation Holdings accounts Deputy of KYC Manager when required

Organisation, coordination and preparation of internal and external meetings, conference calls, preparation of meeting- and call- notes

Effectively handling of internal and external calls and taking appropriate actions

Analysis and high-level due diligence of financial and legal documentation on companies and assets going into the new client's structures in order to prepare structure charts and assets description

Preparation of presentations, pitches, specific client documents and client materials



Education and Qualifications



Bachelor degree in business related subject is an advantage

Experience in the financial industry an advantage

Very good in English, Spanish, and German (written & spoken)

Computer literate (MS Office)



Additional skills & competencies



Strong communication skills / good team spirit

A "can-do" attitude, seeking continuous service improvement, high-quality standards

Attention to detail a must, ability to follow directions meticulously, a keen learner and ability to apply knowledge across diverse mandate structures

Distinctly reliable and precise, conscientious, professional with good communication skills



If interested, please send your word format CV to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch





