



Delta One Trader for Investment Bank



Selby Jennings is working with a European Investment Bank that is looking to set up a new market making desk. They have increasingly grown over the past year and due to this continued expansion they are now looking to be lead by a new talented delta one trader. This is a great opportunity to join an innovative, forward thinking and progressive platform where you will have a greater ability to influence change.



You will be responsible for:





Building up the new platform for market making positions with a a focus on derivatives







Coordinating with the IT and Ops team to improve the data







In charge of the market making activities on the desk







Eventually some client facing







Coordinating with the fundamental division of portfolio managers











Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:





Strong academic background in Maths, Computational Science or Finance - PhD preferred







6 to 7 years' experience in a similar position: delta one trader or trader







Previous experience with different assets: fixed income, equity, fx and credit







First class understanding of markets and asset classes







Proficiency in programming languages: R, Python, C , Matlab







Some managerial experience is preferable











