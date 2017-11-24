Delta One Trader for European Investment Bank
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £130000 - £150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Selby Jennings is working with a European Investment Bank that is looking to set up a new market making desk. They have increasingly grown over the past year and due to this continued expansion they are now looking to be lead by a new talented delta one trader. This is a great opportunity to join an innovative, forward thinking and progressive platform where you will have a greater ability to influence change.
You will be responsible for:
- Building up the new platform for market making positions with
a a focus on derivatives
- Coordinating with the IT and Ops team to improve the data
- In charge of the market making activities on the desk
- Eventually some client facing
- Coordinating with the fundamental division of portfolio
managers
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- Strong academic background in Maths, Computational Science or
Finance - PhD preferred
- 6 to 7 years' experience in a similar position: delta one
trader or trader
- Previous experience with different assets: fixed income,
equity, fx and credit
- First class understanding of markets and asset classes
- Proficiency in programming languages: R, Python, C , Matlab
- Some managerial experience is preferable
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com