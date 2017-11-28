Senior High Yield Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $250000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 28th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexis Lange (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
My client is a top global investment bank, currently looking for
two senior high yield traders to join their team in New York
City. This candidate must have at least 7 years of relevant
credit trading experience. Exposure to corporate bonds,
specifically High Yield, is a must. This ideal candidate will
have experience with energy, commodities and metal sectors as
well.
My client places a high importance on a work-life balance and values their employees greatly, even providing them with high-level benefits, competitive base salaries, and bonuses.
Only Apply If…
• You have 7 years of High Yield Trading experience.
• You have a strong understanding of client connectivity
• Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.