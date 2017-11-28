The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior High Yield Trader

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $250000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 28th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexis Lange (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5604

Email click here

My client is a top global investment bank, currently looking for two senior high yield traders to join their team in New York City. This candidate must have at least 7 years of relevant credit trading experience. Exposure to corporate bonds, specifically High Yield, is a must. This ideal candidate will have experience with energy, commodities and metal sectors as well.

My client places a high importance on a work-life balance and values their employees greatly, even providing them with high-level benefits, competitive base salaries, and bonuses.

Only Apply If…

• You have 7 years of High Yield Trading experience.

• You have a strong understanding of client connectivity

• Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.


