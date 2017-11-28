A Tier One US Investment bank is building a brand new team in their Charlotte, North Carolina office that will have a strong focus on building credit risk models using advanced machine learning techniques. They are seeking both VP and Director level candidates as they are building this team out from scratch. This team will be essential to the model development strategy of the firm going forward, as they expect individuals on this team to utilize innovative machine learning and data science techniques to construct models for both retail and wholesale portfolios. As this is a new team, top performers will have the opportunity to either manage right away, or be put into a managerial capacity one year from their start date.







Responsibilities:



Develop credit risk models for both retail and wholesale portfolios using advanced machine learning and data science techniques

Utilize techniques such as gradient boosting machines, neural networks, SVM, and more

Collaborate with model development and validation executive to portray the advantages that such innovations will have compared to traditional bank models

Be responsible for mentoring and coaching junior members of the team



Qualifications:



PhD or Masters in a quantitative field

5 years of model development, data science, or machine learning experience ideally in a financial setting

Experience with one or more of the following: Python, R, SAS, SQL, C , MATLAB, Hadoop, Spark

Ability to work independently as well as in a team setting and ability to communicate with senior executives





