A Tier One Investment Bank is seeking to expand their Risk Identification & Scenario Analysis team. This position will be coming in at the AVP level and is an expansion hire for the team. The firm has delivered strong results compared to its competitors over the last few years and as a result will provide stability and clear career progression. They run a lean team and you will have unique access to senior management. This position will be responsible for identifying and aggregating risks across multiple business lines of the firm - including capital markets, investment banking, wholesale lending, and asset management.



Responsibilities:

Plays a hands-on role in identifying risk management issues across the firm's business units and develop risk metrics to aggregate these risks

Strategize with senior management regarding solutions to mitigate risk

Formulate reports regarding risk profile of various business units

Aggregate and analyze risk appetite measurements

Articulate results to senior level stakeholders in various committees, meetings, and presentations



Qualifications:



2 to 6 years of experience; ideally within risk management, audit, or compliance

Previous experience working in banking or management consulting within financial services

Bachelors or Masters degree in finance, economics, political science, or other related fields

Strong communication skills; both written and oral

Willingness to learn and be a team player





