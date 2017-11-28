Sr. Hardware Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $300000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 28th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
My client is a leading High Frequency Proprietary Trading Firm in
Chicago(will consider candidates from all locations!) with an
ever-expanding presence in the market. The original team of
exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative
traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have
enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they
are now looking to expand their growing group in Chicago.
Therefore, right now the team are seeking a very talented
candidate to come in and make an instant impact to the firm's
trading speed! The candidate does not need a background in
finance or trading.
This is a perfect opportunity for a bright individual to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in Chicago and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Proficiency with Verilog
- Knowledge of TCP/IP
- Knowledge of PCI-E protocols
- Knowledge of x-86 architecture
- Knowledge of FPGA design and architecture
- C skills preferred
- Coming from a Financial background is a plus
- Strong communication and documentations skill
- Ability to translate problems into hardware solutions
- Hands-on interaction with the software teams
This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite names in the world of quantitative trading. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package.