A rapidly growing European asset manager hiring someone to handle be their IFA Sales/Relationship Manager in France. Based in Paris, as IFA Sales/Relationship Manager you will be in constant contact with IFAs around the country managing and growing the business network. The ideal Institutional IFA Sales/Relationship Manager will identify themselves in their ability to deliver on the following:



Responsibilities:



Manage and develop network of IFAs in France

Consistently deliver the highest level of service and relationship building to existing network and prospective clients.

Ability to rapidly develop relationships through frequent meetings

Provided added value both in terms of business and expertise

Consistently hit or surpass targets

Effectively execute existing strategies, and provide strong input in the development of new strategies.

Ability to operate very independently

Requirement:



Minimum 5 years of experience in asset management sales

Proven track record of sales excellence

Hunter mindset

Talented relationship builder

Fluent French, and English would be ideal

Excellent oral and written communication in French, and English would be ideal



If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch





