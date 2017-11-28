The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

28th Nov 2017

A rapidly growing European asset manager hiring someone to handle be their IFA Sales/Relationship Manager in France. Based in Paris, as IFA Sales/Relationship Manager you will be in constant contact with IFAs around the country managing and growing the business network. The ideal Institutional IFA Sales/Relationship Manager will identify themselves in their ability to deliver on the following:

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and develop network of IFAs in France
  • Consistently deliver the highest level of service and relationship building to existing network and prospective clients.
  • Ability to rapidly develop relationships through frequent meetings
  • Provided added value both in terms of business and expertise
  • Consistently hit or surpass targets
  • Effectively execute existing strategies, and provide strong input in the development of new strategies.
  • Ability to operate very independently

Requirement:

  • Minimum 5 years of experience in asset management sales
  • Proven track record of sales excellence
  • Hunter mindset
  • Talented relationship builder
  • Fluent French, and English would be ideal
  • Excellent oral and written communication in French, and English would be ideal


If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch


