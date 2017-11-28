IFA Sales/Relationship Manager
Location France,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 28th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexandre Alsayed
A rapidly growing European asset manager hiring someone to handle
be their IFA Sales/Relationship Manager in France. Based in
Paris, as IFA Sales/Relationship Manager you will be in constant
contact with IFAs around the country managing and growing the
business network. The ideal Institutional IFA Sales/Relationship
Manager will identify themselves in their ability to deliver on
the following:
Responsibilities:
- Manage and develop network of IFAs in France
- Consistently deliver the highest level of service and relationship building to existing network and prospective clients.
- Ability to rapidly develop relationships through frequent meetings
- Provided added value both in terms of business and expertise
- Consistently hit or surpass targets
- Effectively execute existing strategies, and provide strong input in the development of new strategies.
- Ability to operate very independently
Requirement:
- Minimum 5 years of experience in asset management sales
- Proven track record of sales excellence
- Hunter mindset
- Talented relationship builder
- Fluent French, and English would be ideal
- Excellent oral and written communication in French, and English would be ideal
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch