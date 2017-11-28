The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Compliance Advisor (Sanctions Focused)

Location Germany,

Remuneration £60000 - £90000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 28th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Isabel Anchebe

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Compliance Advisor (Sanctions Focused)

Location: Frankfurt

Salary: 60-90k

I am currently working on behalf of a leading Global bank. This Bank has been going through a period of growth and are working on exciting projects and expanding their teams. The successful candidate would have the opportunity to work in a firm that offers a diverse and inspiring work environment and excellent development opportunities.

Key Requirements

  • At least 3 years of professional experience in a banking business, law firm, or consulting firm
  • Knowledge in compliance sanctions/financial sanctions, embargoes
  • Knowledge on AML
  • Fluent in German and English

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader