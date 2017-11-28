Compliance Advisor (Sanctions Focused)



Location: Frankfurt



Salary: 60-90k



I am currently working on behalf of a leading Global bank. This Bank has been going through a period of growth and are working on exciting projects and expanding their teams. The successful candidate would have the opportunity to work in a firm that offers a diverse and inspiring work environment and excellent development opportunities.



Key Requirements



At least 3 years of professional experience in a banking business, law firm, or consulting firm

Knowledge in compliance sanctions/financial sanctions, embargoes

Knowledge on AML

Fluent in German and English