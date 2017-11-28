ReactJS Engineer | FinTech Start Up - FX & Derivatives



Fintech Start Up - FX & Derivatives



New York, NY



Circa $100-150K bonus & equity





Our client is a well funded start up based in New York, NY. We are looking for a talented and self-motivated React.JS Developer who will work on the swap execution e-trading platform in FX and Derivatives. This is the opportunity to be a part of a growing start up to create a world class GUI platform. We are looking for someone who has worked on institutional trades - FX and derivatives products. Due to their continued growth and success over the past 12 months, a small group of technologies, are now looking to add a talented React.JS Developer. This is the opportunity to join a fast growing and well funded start up to help shape a new institutional exchange for digital assets, using the most cutting-edge technologies. You will be responsible for designing and implementing user interfaces across the exchange.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Develop low and high resolution wireframes, and proof of concepts for business and architectural features

Create sleek user interfaces from scratch

Create micro-services and additional APIs in web services

Work with the Product team to determine flow patterns, where to put features, and how to reduce user friction with the interface

SKILLS



4 years of UX/UI experience and developing responsive UIs 2 years of experience with a modern JavaScript UI framework (React, vue.js, Ember…) Strong understanding of cash and derivatives asset classes (IRD, CDS, FX, Equity, Energy, etc) Knowledgeable about trading, experience on a trading floor is a plus 3 Node.js experience E- trading experience for FX and/or OTC products Experience designing trading screens and Experience with a variety of testing frameworks (BDD TDD) as well as building frameworks (Webpack preferred) Very strong in JavaScript/TypeScript with experience in at least one front-end framework





There is much more to be said about this opportunity that can't be conveyed on paper so if you're interested please call me at 646-759-5596 or reach out to apply.a33ho1gk810@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.





