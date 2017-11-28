The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

ReactJS Engineer|FinTech StartUp - FX&Derivatives

Location United States,

Remuneration +Equity + Bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 28th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

Fintech Start Up - FX & Derivatives

New York, NY

Circa $100-150K bonus & equity


Our client is a well funded start up based in New York, NY. We are looking for a talented and self-motivated React.JS Developer who will work on the swap execution e-trading platform in FX and Derivatives. This is the opportunity to be a part of a growing start up to create a world class GUI platform. We are looking for someone who has worked on institutional trades - FX and derivatives products. Due to their continued growth and success over the past 12 months, a small group of technologies, are now looking to add a talented React.JS Developer. This is the opportunity to join a fast growing and well funded start up to help shape a new institutional exchange for digital assets, using the most cutting-edge technologies. You will be responsible for designing and implementing user interfaces across the exchange.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Develop low and high resolution wireframes, and proof of concepts for business and architectural features
  • Create sleek user interfaces from scratch
  • Create micro-services and additional APIs in web services
  • Work with the Product team to determine flow patterns, where to put features, and how to reduce user friction with the interface

SKILLS

  • 4 years of UX/UI experience and developing responsive UIs
    • 2 years of experience with a modern JavaScript UI framework (React, vue.js, Ember…)
    • Strong understanding of cash and derivatives asset classes (IRD, CDS, FX, Equity, Energy, etc)
    • Knowledgeable about trading, experience on a trading floor is a plus
    • 3 Node.js experience
    • E- trading experience for FX and/or OTC products
    • Experience designing trading screens and Experience with a variety of testing frameworks (BDD TDD) as well as building frameworks (Webpack preferred)
    • Very strong in JavaScript/TypeScript with experience in at least one front-end framework


There is much more to be said about this opportunity that can't be conveyed on paper so if you're interested please call me at 646-759-5596 or reach out to apply.a33ho1gk810@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.


