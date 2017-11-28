ReactJS Engineer|FinTech StartUp - FX&Derivatives
Remuneration +Equity + Bonus
Updated 28th Nov 2017
New York, NY
Circa $100-150K bonus & equity
Our client is a well funded start up based in New York, NY. We are looking for a talented and self-motivated React.JS Developer who will work on the swap execution e-trading platform in FX and Derivatives. This is the opportunity to be a part of a growing start up to create a world class GUI platform. We are looking for someone who has worked on institutional trades - FX and derivatives products. Due to their continued growth and success over the past 12 months, a small group of technologies, are now looking to add a talented React.JS Developer. This is the opportunity to join a fast growing and well funded start up to help shape a new institutional exchange for digital assets, using the most cutting-edge technologies. You will be responsible for designing and implementing user interfaces across the exchange.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop low and high resolution wireframes, and proof of concepts for business and architectural features
- Create sleek user interfaces from scratch
- Create micro-services and additional APIs in web services
- Work with the Product team to determine flow patterns, where to put features, and how to reduce user friction with the interface
SKILLS
- 4 years of UX/UI experience and developing responsive UIs
- 2 years of experience with a modern JavaScript UI framework (React, vue.js, Ember…)
- Strong understanding of cash and derivatives asset classes (IRD, CDS, FX, Equity, Energy, etc)
- Knowledgeable about trading, experience on a trading floor is a plus
- 3 Node.js experience
- E- trading experience for FX and/or OTC products
- Experience designing trading screens and Experience with a variety of testing frameworks (BDD TDD) as well as building frameworks (Webpack preferred)
- Very strong in JavaScript/TypeScript with experience in at least one front-end framework
There is much more to be said about this opportunity that can't be conveyed on paper so if you're interested please call me at 646-759-5596