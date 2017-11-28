Senior UI Developer | Cryptocurrency Start Up
Senior UX/UI Developer | Cryptocurrency Stealth Mode
Start Up
Fintech Start Up - FX & Derivatives
New York, NY
Circa $130-150K bonus & equity
Our client is a well-funded startup based in New York, NY. We are looking for a talented and self-motivated Senior UX/UI Developer who essentially will build the UI from scratch. This is the opportunity to be a thought leader and create a brand new cryptocurrency exchange to build the whole look and feel of the application. We are looking for someone who has worked on institutional trades - FX and derivatives products. Due to their continued growth and success over the past 12 months, a small group of technologies, are now looking to add a talented Senior UX/UI Developer to create a cryptocurrency UI. This is the opportunity to join a fast growing and well-funded startup to help shape a new institutional exchange for digital assets, using the most cutting-edge technologies. You will be responsible for designing and implementing user interfaces across the exchange.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop low and high-resolution wireframes, and proof of concepts for business and architectural features
- Create sleek user interfaces from scratch
- Create micro-services and additional APIs in web services
- Work with the Product team to determine flow patterns, where to put features, and how to reduce user friction with the interface
SKILLS
- 5 years of UX/UI experience and developing responsive UIs
- E- trading experience for FX and/or OTC products
- Experience designing trading screens and Experience with a variety of testing frameworks (BDD TDD) as well as building frameworks (Webpack preferred)
- Very strong in JavaScript/TypeScript with experience in at least one front-end framework
- Strong node.js
EXTRAS
- MEAN stack experience is a plus
- UI Portfolio to show trading screen design experience.