Senior UX/UI Developer | Cryptocurrency Stealth Mode Start Up



Fintech Start Up - FX & Derivatives



New York, NY



Circa $130-150K bonus & equity





Our client is a well-funded startup based in New York, NY. We are looking for a talented and self-motivated Senior UX/UI Developer who essentially will build the UI from scratch. This is the opportunity to be a thought leader and create a brand new cryptocurrency exchange to build the whole look and feel of the application. We are looking for someone who has worked on institutional trades - FX and derivatives products. Due to their continued growth and success over the past 12 months, a small group of technologies, are now looking to add a talented Senior UX/UI Developer to create a cryptocurrency UI. This is the opportunity to join a fast growing and well-funded startup to help shape a new institutional exchange for digital assets, using the most cutting-edge technologies. You will be responsible for designing and implementing user interfaces across the exchange.







RESPONSIBILITIES



Develop low and high-resolution wireframes, and proof of concepts for business and architectural features

Create sleek user interfaces from scratch

Create micro-services and additional APIs in web services

Work with the Product team to determine flow patterns, where to put features, and how to reduce user friction with the interface



SKILLS



5 years of UX/UI experience and developing responsive UIs

E- trading experience for FX and/or OTC products

Experience designing trading screens and Experience with a variety of testing frameworks (BDD TDD) as well as building frameworks (Webpack preferred)

Very strong in JavaScript/TypeScript with experience in at least one front-end framework

Strong node.js



EXTRAS

