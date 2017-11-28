Head of Investment Specialist - Geneva
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration 180 000 - 200 000 CHF
Employment type perm
Updated 28th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
Head of Investment Specialist
A famous private bank in Switzerland is looking for a Head of Investment Specialist in Geneva. The role is open to an experienced individual having a deep knowledge in asset management. The successful candidate has expertise in asset classes and is fluent in English and French. Other languages are appreciated.
The role:
- Support prospect/client calls and meetings
- Capacity to build positive and effective internal and external relationships
- Participate in internal and external training on products and strategies
- Contribute to investment solutions
- Support of asset raising
- Participate in remuneration proposal for new clients investments
- Set up challenges for the team: KPIs
- Provide reporting on team activity
- Manage and coach the team
- Provide marketing materials and other contents
You are:
- Detail oriented, outstanding communicator
- Expert in asset management and in the Swiss market
- You have a strong experience in sales and client relations
- Organised and customer-centric
- Experienced: 8-10 years in a similar role
- Curious and you like take on challenges
- Ambition driven, honest and reliable
Are you fitting with the description? Then we are looking forward receiving your CV. To apply, please address your CV to Ms. Daria Arenberg in MS Word Format to daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch