Head of Investment Specialist



A famous private bank in Switzerland is looking for a Head of Investment Specialist in Geneva. The role is open to an experienced individual having a deep knowledge in asset management. The successful candidate has expertise in asset classes and is fluent in English and French. Other languages are appreciated.



The role:



Support prospect/client calls and meetings

Capacity to build positive and effective internal and external relationships

Participate in internal and external training on products and strategies

Contribute to investment solutions

Support of asset raising

Participate in remuneration proposal for new clients investments

Set up challenges for the team: KPIs

Provide reporting on team activity

Manage and coach the team

Provide marketing materials and other contents

You are:



Detail oriented, outstanding communicator

Expert in asset management and in the Swiss market

You have a strong experience in sales and client relations

Organised and customer-centric

Experienced: 8-10 years in a similar role

Curious and you like take on challenges

Ambition driven, honest and reliable





Are you fitting with the description? Then we are looking forward receiving your CV. To apply, please address your CV to Ms. Daria Arenberg in MS Word Format to daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch





