PhD. Quantitative Researcher - High Frequency





Our client a leading proprietary trading firm, located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its strategy research team. The team is looking for an individual with excellent problem-solving skills and the desire to work with a collaborative and growing team. This position will provide the opportunity to work alongside the industries top Researchers, Engineers and Traders.



Job Requirements:



PhD. in mathematics, statistics, physics or related fields

Strong programming background, specific to C and C

Experience working with machine learning techniques is a bonus but not mandatory

Ability to demonstrate strong problem solving and math skills

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment

Strong communication skills, written & verbal

Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required.