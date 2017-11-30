PhD Quantitative Researcher-High Frequency
PhD. Quantitative Researcher - High Frequency
Our client a leading proprietary trading firm, located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its strategy research team. The team is looking for an individual with excellent problem-solving skills and the desire to work with a collaborative and growing team. This position will provide the opportunity to work alongside the industries top Researchers, Engineers and Traders.
Job Requirements:
- PhD. in mathematics, statistics, physics or related fields
- Strong programming background, specific to C and C
- Experience working with machine learning techniques is a bonus but not mandatory
- Ability to demonstrate strong problem solving and math skills
- Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
- Strong communication skills, written & verbal
- Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required.