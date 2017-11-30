Lead ETL Engineer
Requirements:
- Ab Initio/Informatica
- Autosys/Control M
- Linux
- Bachelor's Degree
*IF YOU HAVE MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE THERE IS A MANAGEMENT ROLE AVAILABLE, AS WELL*
Responsibilities
- Develop and execute design concepts
- Hands-on work with data analysis or Batch implementation
-Validate Batch system set up and output
-implement cost reduction and efficiency issues
