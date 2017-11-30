Senior Front End Developer
Senior Front End Engineer -Financial Technology Firm
My client is a leading financial technology firm that is looking to add a Senior Front End Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced financial technology environment.
This individual will be responsible for
- Designing Front End frameworks
- Communicating vision with cross-functional teams
- Leading a team
- Offering technical knowledge in analyzing, designing, and developing software applications
- Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
- Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
- Work in an Agile Environment
- Designing and Developing with little Supervision
Job Requirements
- Must have strong hands-on experience working with JavaScript, HTML5, and AngularJS
- Two years of experience leading a team
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively
- Must have strong communication skills