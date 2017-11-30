Senior Front End Engineer -Financial Technology Firm



My client is a leading financial technology firm that is looking to add a Senior Front End Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced financial technology environment.



This individual will be responsible for



Designing Front End frameworks

Communicating vision with cross-functional teams

Leading a team

Offering technical knowledge in analyzing, designing, and developing software applications

Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues

Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues

Work in an Agile Environment

Designing and Developing with little Supervision

Job Requirements

