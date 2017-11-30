The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Front End Developer

Updated 30th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Senior Front End Engineer -Financial Technology Firm

My client is a leading financial technology firm that is looking to add a Senior Front End Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced financial technology environment.

This individual will be responsible for

  • Designing Front End frameworks
  • Communicating vision with cross-functional teams
  • Leading a team
  • Offering technical knowledge in analyzing, designing, and developing software applications
  • Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
  • Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
  • Work in an Agile Environment
  • Designing and Developing with little Supervision

Job Requirements

  • Must have strong hands-on experience working with JavaScript, HTML5, and AngularJS
  • Two years of experience leading a team
  • Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
  • Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively
  • Must have strong communication skills

