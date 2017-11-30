Industrials & TMT Credit Analyst - London
Selby Jennings seeks to hire a Credit Analyst focusing on
European Industrials & TMT sectors to join a well known
institutional $600 billion European asset manager based in
London. This position will focus on both investment grade and
high yield opportunities, increasingly high yield given where we
are in the cycle, and you will help invest a significant portion
of the European Master Fund.
The Portfolio Manager is based in London and has been with the business for more than 10 years with a first class track record. Your mandate will be to provide recommendations on names given to you and also to contribute original research of your own.
To be considered for this position you MUST have specific sector experience in industrials. TMT as a secondary consideration.
Candidates from the following backgrounds are encouraged to apply
- real money asset managers focusing on credit research
- pension funds and insurance firms
- investment banking desk analysts and credit research analysts
- hedge fund/absolute return strategies are interesting but the mandate is long-only and long-term
Applications should be made in WORD format