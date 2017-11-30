Risk Management Consultant - Start Up
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £65000 - £85000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 30th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
My client is an independent market risk advisory firm
specialising in the management of currency, interest rate and
commodity price risk.
They consult funds to design and implement strategies and processes to measure, manage and monitor financial risk, using a market-tested combination of specialist consulting services, trade execution and innovative risk technology.
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Preparing and delivering analysis, presentations and written work to our client base of sophisticated financial market investors.
- Managing and developing relationships with a small number of
high value clients receiving the Validus retainer service which
includes:
- Strategic consultancy services
- Trade execution
- Counterparty onboarding with investment banks
- Technology platform
- Supervision of all aspects of retainer service delivery to ensure quality of output, for example checking the work of Analysts to ensure a high attention to detail.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- 3-7 years professional experience within management consultancy, investment banking or Private Equity / Hedge Funds.
- Relevant undergraduate degree post graduate qualification e.g. MBA, CFA, Masters in Finance, FRM, AMCT/MCT, CIMA, CAIA, etc
- Excellent written and verbal presentation skills with an extremely high attention to detail
- Understanding of risk management in financial markets
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint, exposure to Bloomberg
- Strong numerical and analytical skills
DESIRABLE SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience in a dynamic, entrepreneurial, team-working environment
- Knowledge of Alternative Investment Funds
- Exposure to trade execution of OTC derivatives
- Fund Accountancy / actuarial exposure
- Regulatory experience
- Time management/ability to perform under pressure with tight deadlines
- Management and development of junior team members
- Track record of business development