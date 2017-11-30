The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Risk Management Consultant - Start Up

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £65000 - £85000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 30th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Christopher Harris

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

My client is an independent market risk advisory firm specialising in the management of currency, interest rate and commodity price risk.
They consult funds to design and implement strategies and processes to measure, manage and monitor financial risk, using a market-tested combination of specialist consulting services, trade execution and innovative risk technology.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Preparing and delivering analysis, presentations and written work to our client base of sophisticated financial market investors.
  • Managing and developing relationships with a small number of high value clients receiving the Validus retainer service which includes:
    • Strategic consultancy services
    • Trade execution
    • Counterparty onboarding with investment banks
    • Technology platform
  • Supervision of all aspects of retainer service delivery to ensure quality of output, for example checking the work of Analysts to ensure a high attention to detail.


ESSENTIAL SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 3-7 years professional experience within management consultancy, investment banking or Private Equity / Hedge Funds.
  • Relevant undergraduate degree post graduate qualification e.g. MBA, CFA, Masters in Finance, FRM, AMCT/MCT, CIMA, CAIA, etc
  • Excellent written and verbal presentation skills with an extremely high attention to detail
  • Understanding of risk management in financial markets
  • Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint, exposure to Bloomberg
  • Strong numerical and analytical skills


DESIRABLE SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Experience in a dynamic, entrepreneurial, team-working environment
  • Knowledge of Alternative Investment Funds
  • Exposure to trade execution of OTC derivatives
  • Fund Accountancy / actuarial exposure
  • Regulatory experience
  • Time management/ability to perform under pressure with tight deadlines
  • Management and development of junior team members
  • Track record of business development

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader