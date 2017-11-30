EMEA Insurance Relationship Manager
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £70 - £100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 30th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sarah Uwaoma
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Our client is a leading ratings agency who are looking to expand their team with the addition of an EMEA Insurance Relationship Manager. This new role is perfect for a diligent, strategic thinker who wants to contribute to expanding brand relevance across the EMEA region.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Analyse market expansion across EMEA franchise for insurance companies
- Network and liaise with market participants, local industry associations, stakeholders and financial markets
- Develop relationships with insurance industries, insurance companies, brokers and intermediaries
- Coordinate business development activities across the EMEA region
Key experience:
- Strong knowledge of EMEA insurance is essential
- Experience working with direct insurance issuers
- Strong academic background - Business, Economics, Marketing, or Relevant
- Well-developed understanding of IT Microsoft office, powerpoint and practical use of Bloomberg
- Experience working to deadlines
- Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills
- Willingness to travel across EMEA
If you would like to apply for this position, please send your CV in word document format to apply.a33ho1gkaug@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk