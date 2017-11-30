The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

EMEA Insurance Relationship Manager

Our client is a leading ratings agency who are looking to expand their team with the addition of an EMEA Insurance Relationship Manager. This new role is perfect for a diligent, strategic thinker who wants to contribute to expanding brand relevance across the EMEA region.


Roles and Responsibilities

  • Analyse market expansion across EMEA franchise for insurance companies
  • Network and liaise with market participants, local industry associations, stakeholders and financial markets
  • Develop relationships with insurance industries, insurance companies, brokers and intermediaries
  • Coordinate business development activities across the EMEA region


Key experience:

  • Strong knowledge of EMEA insurance is essential
  • Experience working with direct insurance issuers
  • Strong academic background - Business, Economics, Marketing, or Relevant
  • Well-developed understanding of IT Microsoft office, powerpoint and practical use of Bloomberg
  • Experience working to deadlines
  • Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills
  • Willingness to travel across EMEA


