

Our client is a leading ratings agency who are looking to expand their team with the addition of an EMEA Insurance Relationship Manager. This new role is perfect for a diligent, strategic thinker who wants to contribute to expanding brand relevance across the EMEA region.





Roles and Responsibilities



Analyse market expansion across EMEA franchise for insurance companies

Network and liaise with market participants, local industry associations, stakeholders and financial markets

Develop relationships with insurance industries, insurance companies, brokers and intermediaries

Coordinate business development activities across the EMEA region



Key experience:



Strong knowledge of EMEA insurance is essential

Experience working with direct insurance issuers

Strong academic background - Business, Economics, Marketing, or Relevant

Well-developed understanding of IT Microsoft office, powerpoint and practical use of Bloomberg

Experience working to deadlines

Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills

Willingness to travel across EMEA



If you would like to apply for this position, please send your CV in word document format to apply.a33ho1gkaug@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



