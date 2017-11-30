Associate, CRM Sales Enablement



We are seeking a business analyst as operational support to drive an exciting strategic technology project within the BRS Digital Wealth team.







BlackRock's Digital Wealth organization is focused on building the suite of new technology products that are transforming our sales teams around the world.



The ideal candidate is a high-energy, self-motivated individual excited to work in a fluid, fast-paced environment. Given the significant interaction with users, strong communication and problem-solving skills are a must, not to mention a general passion for technology.



Coordinate with Project Managers and Product Managers to draft project scope and compile delivery estimates

Operational support for data on-boarding. Translate complex business and functional requirements into technical designs and build tactical on-boarding process data validation. Plan, document and validate data completeness and attribution

Create and execute remediation plan for data clean-up

Understand existing systems and resolve operations issues while working with other support staff located across the globe

Communicate with global stakeholders in multiple time zones

Collaborate with other development teams and conduct proof of concepts for emerging technologies









Skills:



A strong academic background and outstanding academic achievement with degree in Business Management, Finance, Mathematics, Computer Science or similar field required

Experience with CRM, eBusiness or Database Marketing

Experience with SQL and/or database; knowledge of Business Objects or similar BI tool

Hands on approach to investigating and solving problems, with sound analytical basis (including managing complex XLS datasets)

Understanding of the software development lifecycle and experience translating business needs into product design ideas

Excellent presentation skills (oral and written) and analytical skills

Strong interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work with all levels of staff and understand the differing needs

Proven proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint











