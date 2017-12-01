DATA SCIENTIST - TIER 1 HEDGE FUND
Selby Jennings seeks to hire a machine learning specialist with an academic data science/computer science background to join a Tier 1 US multi-manager hedge fund platform. They specialise in deploying capital into global macro and long/short equity funds with a global mandate.
To apply for this position you will have experience in integrating algorithms into natural language processing libraries using Python.
The main responsibilities of the role include:
- Working with the natural-language processing NLP team to integrate algorithms into the independent library using Python
- Use machine learning techniques to work with unstructured data
- Work on various different projects across data mining and engineering methods
To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:
- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using Python and Scikit-learn
- Professional experience using natural language processing
- Previous experience working with large unstructured data sets
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com
