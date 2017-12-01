DATA SCIENTIST



DATA SCIENTIST - TIER 1 HEDGE FUND



$57.2 bn AUM GLOBAL HEDGE FUND



DATA SCIENTIST//MACHINE LEARNING//NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING//PYTHON//BUY-SIDE//



Selby Jennings seeks to hire a machine learning specialist with an academic data science/computer science background to join a Tier 1 US multi-manager hedge fund platform. They specialise in deploying capital into global macro and long/short equity funds with a global mandate.



To apply for this position you will have experience in integrating algorithms into natural language processing libraries using Python.



The main responsibilities of the role include:



- Working with the natural-language processing NLP team to integrate algorithms into the independent library using Python

- Use machine learning techniques to work with unstructured data

- Work on various different projects across data mining and engineering methods



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using Python and Scikit-learn

- Professional experience using natural language processing

- Previous experience working with large unstructured data sets





Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com





DATA SCIENTIST//MACHINE LEARNING//NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING//PYTHON//BUY-SIDE//