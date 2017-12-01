Market Risk Analyst - Physical Oil
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £60000 - £80000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
A Large Commodities Trading House is now seeking a Risk Specialist to join the European energy-focused team in London. This position offers an excellent opportunity to apply your technical and presentation skills in a commercial role, while gaining exposure to senior management and interacting with the Global Market Risk team.
The successful candidate in this position will have the following background and skill set:
- Minimum education: tertiary degree in a relevant discipline e.g. Commerce, Economics, Engineering, Finance, Mathematics, Science
- Risk Experience is essential
- Experience ideally in a dynamic trading environment. Energy markets knowledge is highly desirable but not essential.
- Experience with collating high quality management presentations and written communications
- Strong MS Excel skills and ability to learn new systems quickly
- Flexible, inquisitive and lateral thinker. Ability to interact with personnel at all levels and be comfortable when challenged