Risk Analyst | Commodities

London

Base Salary - £60,000 - £80,000 bonus & additional benefits



A Large Commodities Trading House is now seeking a Risk Specialist to join the European energy-focused team in London. This position offers an excellent opportunity to apply your technical and presentation skills in a commercial role, while gaining exposure to senior management and interacting with the Global Market Risk team.



The successful candidate in this position will have the following background and skill set:





Minimum education: tertiary degree in a relevant discipline e.g. Commerce, Economics, Engineering, Finance, Mathematics, Science

Risk Experience is essential

Experience ideally in a dynamic trading environment. Energy markets knowledge is highly desirable but not essential.

Experience with collating high quality management presentations and written communications

Strong MS Excel skills and ability to learn new systems quickly

Flexible, inquisitive and lateral thinker. Ability to interact with personnel at all levels and be comfortable when challenged











