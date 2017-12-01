The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Market Risk Analyst - Physical Oil

£60000 - £80000 per annum

Risk Analyst | Commodities
London
Base Salary - £60,000 - £80,000 bonus & additional benefits

A Large Commodities Trading House is now seeking a Risk Specialist to join the European energy-focused team in London. This position offers an excellent opportunity to apply your technical and presentation skills in a commercial role, while gaining exposure to senior management and interacting with the Global Market Risk team.

The successful candidate in this position will have the following background and skill set:

  • Minimum education: tertiary degree in a relevant discipline e.g. Commerce, Economics, Engineering, Finance, Mathematics, Science
  • Risk Experience is essential
  • Experience ideally in a dynamic trading environment. Energy markets knowledge is highly desirable but not essential.
  • Experience with collating high quality management presentations and written communications
  • Strong MS Excel skills and ability to learn new systems quickly
  • Flexible, inquisitive and lateral thinker. Ability to interact with personnel at all levels and be comfortable when challenged






