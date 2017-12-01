A Leading European Asset Management Firm Are Seeking a Risk Officer with Buy Side Experience

- Specialist Risk Analyst

- Luxembourg

- Base Salary Flexible excellent front office bonus potential



A European Asset Management Firm is looking to add a market risk analyst for its front office team. The role will have a great deal of exposure to areas internally such as sales, structuring and front office derivatives desk. The role will also be exposed to fund managers and board members. The team is looking to double the size of its fund portfolio.



The successful candidate will have the following background and skill set:



A strong educational background, evidenced ideally by a post-graduate degree in quant subjects.

Risk Management Experience - preferably market risk (VAR)

UCITS Experience essential

Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively communicate complex risk strategies.

The candidate should have strong IT skills with a focus on Excel, VBA and SQL knowledge.

An experience with Risk Metrics will be desirable.

The candidate should have hedge fund (or cross assets) risk management knowledge.