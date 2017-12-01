Risk Specialist - Hedge Fund
Location Luxembourg,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Risk Specialist | Hedge Fund
Luxembourg
Base salary - €90000 - €100,000 excellent bonus potential
A hedge fund in Luxembourg is looking to expand its risk department with this key hire
My client is looking for a risk manager with experience of a buy side environment and exposure to range of asset classes. The team is experienced in trading and portfolio management in mostly equity and fixed income products across a global market place. They are one of the leading funds in the market in the
This position will directly affect the PnL of the fund and will sit directly with the traders on the floor whilst working closely with the portfolio management and sales teams in building the fund's AUM.
The quantitative risk manager will have the following responsibilities;
- Asset pricing and scenario analytics, inc options
- Risk framework analytics (e.g. beta, correlation, VaR, Scenario analysis)
- Macro, historical regression and carry analytics
- Regular & on demand risk & VaR updates/calculations
- Fund attribution & performance/marketing analytics
- Monitoring risk exposure limits
- Ad-hoc risk scenario analysis
- Month end risk & P&L attributions
The successful candidate will have the following
responsibilities and skills set;
- Experience in quantitative risk management
- Experience across Equity and Fixed income products
- Knowledge of risk metrics like VaR, PnL etc
- Tertiary degree in Finance, Math or Engineering etc
- Preferable IT skills include: VBA, excel
- Written and Spoken English language skills; German also an advantage.