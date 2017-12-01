Risk Specialist | Hedge Fund

Luxembourg

Base salary - €90000 - €100,000 excellent bonus potential

A hedge fund in Luxembourg is looking to expand its risk department with this key hire



My client is looking for a risk manager with experience of a buy side environment and exposure to range of asset classes. The team is experienced in trading and portfolio management in mostly equity and fixed income products across a global market place. They are one of the leading funds in the market in the



This position will directly affect the PnL of the fund and will sit directly with the traders on the floor whilst working closely with the portfolio management and sales teams in building the fund's AUM.





The quantitative risk manager will have the following responsibilities;



Asset pricing and scenario analytics, inc options

Risk framework analytics (e.g. beta, correlation, VaR, Scenario analysis)

Macro, historical regression and carry analytics

Regular & on demand risk & VaR updates/calculations

Fund attribution & performance/marketing analytics

Monitoring risk exposure limits

Ad-hoc risk scenario analysis

Month end risk & P&L attributions

The successful candidate will have the following responsibilities and skills set;

