Quantitative Product Control | Chicago, IL
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jenna Kim (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
A Top Tier Investment Bank in Chicago is looking to bring on a
product control specialist to assist in the buildout of an
operation to explain taxonomy differences. The position will also
offer visibility as well as opportunity to collaborate with
various teams.
Responsibilities include:
- Contribute to the development and operation of a reconciliation process used to monitor product taxonomy and treatment differences.
- Liaise with technology and operations teams in order to coordinate efforts
- Assess daily production data for reasonableness
Requirements include:
- Bachelor's in Quantitative field with good academic record
- Experience with FX products, familiarity with OTC derivatives preferred
- Knowledge of SQL and Microsoft Suite (Excel)
- 2 years of experience
If this is something of interest to you, please send an updated
resume to apply.a33ho1gkrvs@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk