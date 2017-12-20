A Top Tier Investment Bank in Chicago is looking to bring on a product control specialist to assist in the buildout of an operation to explain taxonomy differences. The position will also offer visibility as well as opportunity to collaborate with various teams.



Responsibilities include:



Contribute to the development and operation of a reconciliation process used to monitor product taxonomy and treatment differences.

Liaise with technology and operations teams in order to coordinate efforts

Assess daily production data for reasonableness

Requirements include:



Bachelor's in Quantitative field with good academic record

Experience with FX products, familiarity with OTC derivatives preferred

Knowledge of SQL and Microsoft Suite (Excel)

2 years of experience

If this is something of interest to you, please send an updated resume to apply.a33ho1gkrvs@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



