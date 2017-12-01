Global Investment Manager is looking add an investor relations candidates to their growing team.



We are looking for experienced diligent prospects to deliver first class investor relations to develop and maintain the investor plan. Be accountable for monitoring the investment management on behalf of the company and be a focal point for clients, investors and the company.



Role and Responsibilities







Compile the due diligence and KYC of clients

Maintain and develop client relationships

Manage the portfolios of high-net-worth clients

Communicate the marketing strategy to clients

Experience

Experience with managing clients

Knowledge and interest in financial services and investment management

University Graduate

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity please email your CV in word document format to apply.a33ho1gkc0j@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



