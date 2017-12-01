The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Investor Relations Candidate

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £55 - £75 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 01st Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sarah Uwaoma

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Global Investment Manager is looking add an investor relations candidates to their growing team.

We are looking for experienced diligent prospects to deliver first class investor relations to develop and maintain the investor plan. Be accountable for monitoring the investment management on behalf of the company and be a focal point for clients, investors and the company.

Role and Responsibilities


  • Compile the due diligence and KYC of clients
  • Maintain and develop client relationships
  • Manage the portfolios of high-net-worth clients
  • Communicate the marketing strategy to clients
  • Experience
  • Experience with managing clients
  • Knowledge and interest in financial services and investment management
  • University Graduate

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity please email your CV in word document format to apply.a33ho1gkc0j@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

