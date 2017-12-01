Compliance Assoicate
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £50000 - £60000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Benjamin O'Connor
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
A major Commodities trading house is looking for a Compliance Associate to join the team. This is an exciting chance to take a varied portfolio of tasks and take the next step up. The business is dynamic and it is a great chance to grow your career.
What do you need to succeed?
- At least 3 years' experience in Commodities Compliance
- Experience with conducting AML and CDD checks.
- Experience of the following regulations: REMIT, FINRA and the FCA handbook
Could this be right for you or someone you know? Please call me on 02033758269 or apply.a33ho1gkc2q@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk