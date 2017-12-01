The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Compliance Assoicate

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £50000 - £60000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 01st Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Benjamin O'Connor

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Compliance Associate

Salary: £45,000 to £55,000

A major Commodities trading house is looking for a Compliance Associate to join the team. This is an exciting chance to take a varied portfolio of tasks and take the next step up. The business is dynamic and it is a great chance to grow your career.

What do you need to succeed?

  • At least 3 years' experience in Commodities Compliance
  • Experience with conducting AML and CDD checks.
  • Experience of the following regulations: REMIT, FINRA and the FCA handbook



Could this be right for you or someone you know? Please call me on 02033758269 or apply.a33ho1gkc2q@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

