Mortgage Valuations Manager | West Coast
Location United States,
Remuneration $180 - $200 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jenna Kim (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
A top mortgage servicing provider in the west coast area is
looking to bring on a Valuations Manager with a specialization in
MSR.
The company has grown exponentially in the past several years, allowing them to bring on a new hire to manage the improvement, testing, and usage of models for MSR. In addition, the role will entail working with Sr. level executives, clients and other organizational teams on a day to day basis.
Responsibilities will be:
- Develop and maintain models used for valuation of MSR products.
- Test and deploy models to be used for business forecasting, planning, and financial reporting.
- Oversee progress of valuation development and technology initiatives in order to assure they are completed in a timely manner
- Manage other analysts in this process
Requirements include:
- DIRECT experience in MSR
- 4 Year Degree in Quantitative Finance, or other quantitative field (Masters preferred!)
- Fluency in VBA/SQL
- 5 years in Mortgage Valuation and Modeling
This is an urgent hire for the company. If this is something of
interest to you, please send an updated resume to apply.a33ho1gkc33@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk