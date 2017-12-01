The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A top mortgage servicing provider in the west coast area is looking to bring on a Valuations Manager with a specialization in MSR.

The company has grown exponentially in the past several years, allowing them to bring on a new hire to manage the improvement, testing, and usage of models for MSR. In addition, the role will entail working with Sr. level executives, clients and other organizational teams on a day to day basis.

Responsibilities will be:

  • Develop and maintain models used for valuation of MSR products.
  • Test and deploy models to be used for business forecasting, planning, and financial reporting.
  • Oversee progress of valuation development and technology initiatives in order to assure they are completed in a timely manner
  • Manage other analysts in this process

Requirements include:

  • DIRECT experience in MSR
  • 4 Year Degree in Quantitative Finance, or other quantitative field (Masters preferred!)
  • Fluency in VBA/SQL
  • 5 years in Mortgage Valuation and Modeling

