A top mortgage servicing provider in the west coast area is looking to bring on a Valuations Manager with a specialization in MSR.



The company has grown exponentially in the past several years, allowing them to bring on a new hire to manage the improvement, testing, and usage of models for MSR. In addition, the role will entail working with Sr. level executives, clients and other organizational teams on a day to day basis.



Responsibilities will be:



Develop and maintain models used for valuation of MSR products.

Test and deploy models to be used for business forecasting, planning, and financial reporting.

Oversee progress of valuation development and technology initiatives in order to assure they are completed in a timely manner

Manage other analysts in this process

Requirements include:



DIRECT experience in MSR

4 Year Degree in Quantitative Finance, or other quantitative field (Masters preferred!)

Fluency in VBA/SQL

5 years in Mortgage Valuation and Modeling

This is an urgent hire for the company. If this is something of interest to you, please send an updated resume to apply.a33ho1gkc33@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



