The Global Head of Quants at a rapidly expanding investment bank in NYC has just gotten approvals to build out the robustness of his rates team. He is looking to bring on board a strong FI quant with rates derivative experience to join his team.



  • Develop cash flow models for rates products.
  • Attend meetings with Global Head of Quants to discuss model strategies and market trends.
  • Assist traders in the US and abroad on daily ad-hoc requests


Required Skills for Front Office Rates Quant | Investment Bank | New York, NY

  • 1-4 years of front office rates experience
  • Back-end programming skills (primarily within C and python)
  • PhD degree in a quantitative discipline
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills

