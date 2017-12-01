The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Algorithmic trading - Quantitative Research

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 01st Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ben Hodzic (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Quantitative Research - Algorithmic Trading - New York

A client of ours is looking for a quantitative researcher to join their dynamic team working for a top tier hedge fund in New York City. The position they are looking to fill is most suited to individuals who are looking to pursue a career in research and trading working directly alongside senior quant's.

Responsibilities will include:

- Identifying areas in need of quantitative and statistical analysis

- Quantitative research on alpha generation and macro-economic data

- Utilizing various programming languages to interpret data and apply it to real life situations that positively effect portfolio performance

- Working alongside a dynamic team that strives towards creating innovate strategies

Candidates should possess:

- Masters degree in a computational field, PhD preferred

- 3-5 years of experience in quantitative research

- Strong programming skills

- Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think outside of the box

If there is any interest in this position, please click the APPLY NOW button directly below.




Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader