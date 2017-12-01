Algorithmic trading - Quantitative Research
A client of ours is looking for a quantitative researcher to join their dynamic team working for a top tier hedge fund in New York City. The position they are looking to fill is most suited to individuals who are looking to pursue a career in research and trading working directly alongside senior quant's.
Responsibilities will include:
- Identifying areas in need of quantitative and statistical analysis
- Quantitative research on alpha generation and macro-economic data
- Utilizing various programming languages to interpret data and apply it to real life situations that positively effect portfolio performance
- Working alongside a dynamic team that strives towards creating innovate strategies
Candidates should possess:
- Masters degree in a computational field, PhD preferred
- 3-5 years of experience in quantitative research
- Strong programming skills
- Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think outside of the box
