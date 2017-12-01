We recently partnered with a new fixed income hedge fund in NYC that has $3 Billion in AUM. The CTO just got approvals to build out a new cross-asset library. In order to execute the build-out, they are looking to bring on a few passionate quantitative C /Python developers ranging from junior to senior levels of experience to help lead the execution of this long-term project.



This is an opportunity to work at a tech-driven start-up hedge fund that has spun out of and is now backed by one of the world's largest asset managers. This particular team was formed four years ago and is now home to 24 extremely talented technologists and researchers. The team is growing, but will still allow you the chance to work directly with the CTO and the senior technology team in an environment that fosters independence and innovation.



The team will be utilizing C and Python (Pandas, Python, Numpy, Scipy) for the development of the library. The successful candidate will need to have very solid programming skills and solid quantitative fundamentals (pricing, risk, analytics etc).



Responsibilities:



Help lead the thought process behind library development by proposing and researching new technologies

Code in C and Python to develop a brand new leading-edge analytics library

Contribute to the design efforts of the library

Work with research teams to implement new strategies

Build new visualization and reporting tools to help portfolio managers and researchers with model performance

Qualifications:



Graduate degree in Computer Science or a quantitative disciple from a top university preferred

Minimum of 3 years of professional experience with C or Python (Pandas, Python, Numpy, Scipy)

Finance experience highly preferred

Strong analytical, development, and modeling skills

If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gkcmg@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.



