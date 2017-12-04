The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A Leading International Bank is looking for an Anti-Financial Crime Officer. This role reports directly into the firm's Head of AML and Financial Crime with a dotted reporting line into the CCO. This means candidates will get huge amounts of senior management facing which will in turn result in fast career progression.

Key Requirements

  • 4 years minimum within a AML or Financial Crime function
  • Fluent German and English
  • In depth knowledge on embargo, sanctions and terrorist financing
  • Has a financial background
  • Strong management potential

