Anti-Financial Crime Officer
Location Germany,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 04th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Isabel Anchebe
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email
Location - Dusseldorf
Salary - Competitive
A Leading International Bank is looking for an Anti-Financial Crime Officer. This role reports directly into the firm's Head of AML and Financial Crime with a dotted reporting line into the CCO. This means candidates will get huge amounts of senior management facing which will in turn result in fast career progression.
Key Requirements
- 4 years minimum within a AML or Financial Crime function
- Fluent German and English
- In depth knowledge on embargo, sanctions and terrorist financing
- Has a financial background
- Strong management potential