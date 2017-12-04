The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Compliance Control Governance Officer

Location Germany,

Remuneration €75000 - €85000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 04th Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Isabel Anchebe

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Location - Frankfurt

Salary - 75-85k

A Global German Bank is looking for a Compliance Control Governance Officer. This role reports directly into the firm's Head of Control governance. With the position looking to grow aggressively over the next couple of years there is will excellent scope to progress into management, as well as gaining cross-border experience.

Key Requirements

  • 4 years minimum compliance experience
  • Fluent German and English
  • In depth knowledge on Internal compliance control systems, National and international regulatory knowledge
  • Strong Project management skills.
  • Has to be an analytical individual

