Compliance Control Governance Officer
Location - Frankfurt
Salary - €75-85k
A Global German Bank is looking for a Compliance Control Governance Officer. This role reports directly into the firm's Head of Control governance. With the position looking to grow aggressively over the next couple of years there is will excellent scope to progress into management, as well as gaining cross-border experience.
Key Requirements
- 4 years minimum compliance experience
- Fluent German and English
- In depth knowledge on Internal compliance control systems, National and international regulatory knowledge
- Strong Project management skills.
- Has to be an analytical individual