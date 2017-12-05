My client is a global investment bank that launched a New York-based hedge fund at the start of 2017. Trading began in March. They've had great returns so far and are looking to continue growing the organization by adding senior quantitative researchers and traders going into 2018.



The fund is trading across equities with holding periods of several hours to several days. They have a technologist to trader ratio of 1:2 and have an infrastructure that can support just about any type of trade.



Requirements for consideration



5 years of research and/or systematic trading experience at a top-tier investment bank/asset manager/proprietary trading firm/hedge fund

5 years of experience working with high frequency, market making, or short-term systematic strategies across equities, fx, fixed income, or derivatives

Must have experience working in a collaborative team focused on outside of the box or atypical strategies (trend followers need not apply)

A background in machine learning, natural language processing, and parallel computing highly preferred

Ph.D. from a top-tier Ivy League institution or globally recognized program in a quantitative discipline (Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Etc.)

As always strong OO programming skills in C , Python and/or Java are a must



Preference will be given to candidates who can demonstrate established track records with returns averaging 10% or greater per year.



