Senior Front End Engineer -Financial Technology Firm
My client is a leading financial technology firm that is looking to add a Senior Front End Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced financial technology environment.
This individual will be responsible for:
- Offering technical knowledge in analyzing, designing, and developing software applications
- Communicating with cross-functional teams
- Troubleshoot software issues and plan for software optimization
- Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
- Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
- Work in an Agile Environment
- Designing and Developing with little Supervision
Job Requirements
- Must have hands-on experience working with either Java, C#, C , OR Python
- Experience with Hive, Spark, and Dive
- Hands on experience with Kafka and Docker
- Experience working with Linux
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively
- Must have strong communication skills