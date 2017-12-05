The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Fixed Income Trader

05th Dec 2017

Selby Jennings

A leading proprietary trading firm located in downtown Chicago is looking to expand its FI trading desk. They're actively searching for individuals that are looking to join a collaborative & growing team. The ideal candidate will have strong analytical skills and experience working in a fast-passed trading environment.

Qualifications:

  • Advanced degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Finance or a relate-able field
  • 2-4 years of financial industry experience
  • Knowledge of the Fixed Income markets
  • Strong in Microsoft Excel & Bloomberg
  • Python and/or C are a bonus, however not required
  • Exceptional written & verbal communication

