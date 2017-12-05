Lead Server Engineer | Tampa



Compensation: $100,000 - $120,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is one of the largest bio-pharma institutions in the world, who focuses in clinical management, cancer research and vaccine development. They recently opened a brand new capability center in Tampa and actively looking to grow their Cloud and Infrastructure team with a Principal Server Engineer.



This role is based in Tampa, Florida and the client can offer relocation packages for the ideal candidate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



The ideal candidate will have 7-10 years of experience and come from a technical background

Manage virtual and physical servers with Windows Server 2008/12 R2 operating systems and server environment

Experience in building, integrating and troubleshooting Office 365

Experience with Active Directory, VMware, and Storage a huge plus.

Scripting with PowerShell

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.