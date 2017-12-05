We are looking for strong Audit or Accounting Professionals with public experience that wants to step into an investment, financial services or asset management firm. Whether you want to be within audit and accounting or in an operations or client facing role, we have the careers that can cater to both!





Some of what we look for:



Bachelors (or higher) degree in accounting or finance

CPA or working towards preferred

Strong knowledge of accounting/audit principles and practices

Some of the responsibilities and skills these roles include and require:

