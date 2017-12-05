Senior Accountant
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $150000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Austin Brodsky (Bos)
Phone +1 617 322 0144
Email click here
We are looking for strong Audit or Accounting Professionals with
public experience that wants to step into an investment,
financial services or asset management firm. Whether you want to
be within audit and accounting or in an operations or client
facing role, we have the careers that can cater to both!
Some of what we look for:
- Bachelors (or higher) degree in accounting or finance
- CPA or working towards preferred
- Strong knowledge of accounting/audit principles and practices
Some of the responsibilities and skills these roles include and
require:
- Responsibilities related to the monthly and quarterly close, work closely with Corporate Accounting team members as well as Finance, Tax, Treasury and Human Resources.
- Strong analytical and organizational skills with the ability to work independently and within a team.
- Understanding of finance and accounting principles
- Willingness to learn financial systems and reporting tools
- Experience in the asset management industry or public accounting, with investment advisory, fund administration, or alternative investment experience/clients.
- Portfolio Holdings, Reconciliations, and Other Deliverables.
- Experience working closely with Client Relationship Management teams and in-house/outsourced Middle-Office to ensure all deliverables are prepared, reviewed, and delivered in a timely fashion.