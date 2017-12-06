VP EM Rates/FX Sale Role
Location United States,
Remuneration £150000 - £250000 per annum
Updated 06th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexis Lange (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
My client is a top global investment bank, currently looking to
fill a VP EM Rates and FX Sales role to join their team in New
York City. This candidate must have at least 5 years of relevant
rates and FX sales experience. Exposure to real money clients is
a must. My client places a high importance on a work-life balance
and values their employees greatly, even providing them with
high-level benefits, competitive base salaries, and bonuses.
Only Apply If…
• You have 5 years of Rates and FX sales experience.
• You have a strong understanding of real money clients
• Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.