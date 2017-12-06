The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

VP EM Rates/FX Sale Role

Location United States,

Remuneration £150000 - £250000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 06th Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexis Lange (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5604

Email click here

My client is a top global investment bank, currently looking to fill a VP EM Rates and FX Sales role to join their team in New York City. This candidate must have at least 5 years of relevant rates and FX sales experience. Exposure to real money clients is a must. My client places a high importance on a work-life balance and values their employees greatly, even providing them with high-level benefits, competitive base salaries, and bonuses.

Only Apply If…

• You have 5 years of Rates and FX sales experience.

• You have a strong understanding of real money clients

• Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.


Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader