Quantitative Developer - Medium to High Frequency Trading in Equities



A well established hedge fund in New York City with about $20bn aum is looking for a entry to mid level quantitative researcher to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The firm has been around for over a decade and is currently expanding organically to keep up with market demands. The new hire will be doing quantitative research and development alongside senior researchers and traders alike.

Responsibilities will include:



- Systematic and quantitative research and development of systematic equity intraday trading strategies covering volatility based products

- Research and implementation of new data using machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, neural networks, basis expansions

- Back testing and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements

- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas



Ideal candidates should possess:



- 0-2 years of experience working on a trading desk / front office

- Advanced degree in a scientific field

- Strong programming skill

- Drive to succeed and see results, entrepreneurial mind-set



