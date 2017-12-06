Trade Support Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $90000 - $120000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 06th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hayley Danch (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Trade Support Engineer - High-Frequency Market Making
Firm
My client is a leading high-frequency trading firm that is looking to add a trade support engineer to its growing team in downtown Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the trading industry looking for a new challenging career opportunity.
This individual will be responsible for: collaborating across trading, IT, and software development teams to ensure that the trading system is running smoothly and efficiently. Remaining up to date with the firm's proprietary trading system. Providing in-house technical support to traders.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor's or Associate's degree in Information Systems, Systems, Computer Science, or a similar field preferred
- Comfortable with Linux, automation tools, and using the command line
- Experienced with Python, Bash, Databases structures and scripting techniques
- Quick to learn and apply new concepts
- Understanding risk and compliance procedures and controls
- Team player
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to operate effectively in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.
- Available to join an on-call rotation and work outside of core business hours or on weekends
- Trading industry experience is a plus