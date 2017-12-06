Market risk specialist | commodities

Germany

Base Salary - 80,000 - 90,000 Euros Guaranteed bonus & excellent benefits package



One of Europe's major players in the commodities trading market is looking to add a senior portfolio risk manager for its front office team. The firm is aggressively expanding at the moment and is looking to add a number of important hires to handle and manage junior members of the team. This role will offer a large degree of responsibility and give any risk professional the opportunity to develop his career in a front office environment.



The main responsibilities for this position are:



Produce and comment on the global daily and monthly risk reports

Including the calculation and maintenance of global position and risk measures.

Presenting and developing risk strategies to senior management to reform the firm's reporting risk measures

Development of risk within in the front office; working closely with the business (e.g. traders, structurers, quants) in building risk as a business partner and not a control function

Active participation in monthly reviews on risk and how the company develops more junior members of the team.

You will actively develop the firm's risk reporting into the daily risk report, with the inclusion of new desks/parts of the business.

Improve the current global risk reporting with focus on the firm's reporting, performing stress tests on our overall portfolio, and reporting on results all belong to your field of tasks which also includes commentary, allocation and maintenance of global limits within the firm.

Take on all other tasks which need an approach beyond the local offices as well as project work for small and larger projects.

The successful candidate will possess the following characteristics:



Degree level candidate with an economic, financial, or mathematical background

Previous exposure and knowledge ideally gained within the risk controlling/financial reporting environment of an energy trading company/utility or an investment bank.

An understanding of/exposure to a commodity trading business, energy markets and/or market risk methodologies would be an advantage.

Knowledge of VBA, SQL and/or Endur would be an advantage.

Confident and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills in English and German.

This role is an excellent opportunity for an ambitious market risk specialist to work for one of the most successful commodity trading houses in the World. The promotion of growth within the company for its employees enhances the opportunity