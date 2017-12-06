Senior market risk ETRM specialist

London

Base Salary - £65,000 - £75,000 bonus & additional benefits



Background:

The firm is the world's largest producer of Natural Gas. They are growing extremely rapidly and, in order to support its sustainable growth and success it requires world class trading and risk management systems. It is embarking on a two-year plus programmes to implement such a system.



The role:

This role is responsible for ensuring that the Risk Management functionality of the firm's trading systems can support their current position and long-term growth strategy. The successful candidate will work within the Market Risk team, acting as a key driver of the ETRM programme across all risk management requirements and liaising closely with the Core IT ETRM Programme team. They will need to address the delivery of optimum functionality both within the long term solution and also any necessary interim measures required to support the company's activities and growth.



Responsibilities:



Working across the Risk Management function, including Market, Credit and Operational Risk, to understand and collate the IT solution requirements for risk reporting and control (including process and people elements as well as core technology solutions);

Working with the core IT ETRM Programme team to review and approve detailed functional specifications and high level technical design elements to ensure they meet the business requirements from initial design through development, testing and implementation;

Understanding the evolving strategies and requirements of the Commercial Business Units as they grow in scale and scope and driving the delivery of the required functionality in a timely fashion (including reviewing and identifying critical issues in the IT development timeline); and

Identifying requirements for interim solutions and working with both IT and the modellers in Risk Management to define and ensure delivery of the necessary functionality.



The successful candidate is likely to possess the following characteristics:



Bachelor or Masters degree in numerate discipline essential

Energy Market Risk Experience for multiple physical and financial commodities including gas, power, LNG, carbon, foreign exchange, oil, coal, and freight.

Prior experience designing implementing models and solutions for energy transaction valuation, financial exposure calculations and Value at Risk methodologies.

Knowledge and experience of trading systems, including requirements definition, user testing and ongoing operation is essential.

Process re-engineering: ability to review, design and improve reporting and control processes.

An IT background would be helpful but is not a pre-requisite, although solid IT skills are important (for instance MS Excel, MS Project).

Candidate must have strong communication skills and be able to work closely with all business stakeholders in the front/ middle/ back offices Ability to understand and assess problems, then devise and present solutions.