Systematic Quant Trader for Prop Trading Firm



Selby Jennings is working on behalf of a Prop Trading Firm in London. The client has an innovative and forward-thinking strategies. They have offices globally so this would be a great opportunity to relocate in the future. The existing team is strong whilst having a great culture with a collaborative environment.



The role would suit a quant trader that is looking to be closer to the business.



Primary responsibilities:





Responsible for optimising existing strategies







Implementing new systematic strategies







Conducting research on idea generation and integration







Client facing







Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:





5 to 6 years' experience in quant trading position







Experience running books over a variety of asset classes: equity, fixed income, derivatives







Strong academic background in mathematics, financial engineering or statistics - PhD preferred







Proficiency with programming languages: Python, R, C , Java

Great knowledge of regression and dealing with large data sets

Ability to mulit-task and work independently







Strong team player as this is a collaborative environment







Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



