Systematic Quant Trader for leading Prop Trading
Systematic Quant Trader for Prop Trading Firm
Selby Jennings is working on behalf of a Prop Trading Firm in London. The client has an innovative and forward-thinking strategies. They have offices globally so this would be a great opportunity to relocate in the future. The existing team is strong whilst having a great culture with a collaborative environment.
The role would suit a quant trader that is looking to be closer to the business.
Primary responsibilities:
- Responsible for optimising existing strategies
- Implementing new systematic strategies
- Conducting research on idea generation and integration
- Client facing
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- 5 to 6 years' experience in quant trading position
- Experience running books over a variety of asset classes:
equity, fixed income, derivatives
- Strong academic background in mathematics, financial
engineering or statistics - PhD preferred
- Proficiency with programming languages: Python, R, C , Java
- Great knowledge of regression and dealing with large data sets
- Ability to mulit-task and work independently
- Strong team player as this is a collaborative environment
