We are looking for a contractor who will act as the first level of technical support for our feed handlers. You will be tasked with handling day to day support tickets for our team. Given the critical nature of our data, you will need to be able to quickly respond to tickets by analyzing our code and determining the issue source, directly apply fixes to our code bases, and closely follow established guidelines to test and release our software. You will need to proactively work with developers within the team as well as across groups to be able to quickly determine the best course of action for each issue.





Required Skills:



3 years of software development experience

Ability to work in C/C

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills

Ability to multitask

Experience developing on Unix based platforms

Preferred Skiils:



Experience with network protocols such as TCP, UDP and Multicast

Knowledge of market data systems

Familiarity with Python



Location: New York City