Support Engineer (Global Financial Tech Firm)
Location United States,
Remuneration $40 - $80 per annum
Employment type contract
Updated 06th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
We are looking for a contractor who will act as the first level
of technical support for our feed handlers. You will be tasked
with handling day to day support tickets for our team. Given the
critical nature of our data, you will need to be able to quickly
respond to tickets by analyzing our code and determining the
issue source, directly apply fixes to our code bases, and closely
follow established guidelines to test and release our software.
You will need to proactively work with developers within the team
as well as across groups to be able to quickly determine the best
course of action for each issue.
Required Skills:
- 3 years of software development experience
- Ability to work in C/C
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
- Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills
- Ability to multitask
- Experience developing on Unix based platforms
Preferred Skiils:
- Experience with network protocols such as TCP, UDP and Multicast
- Knowledge of market data systems
- Familiarity with Python
Location: New York City