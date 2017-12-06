The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Support Engineer (Global Financial Tech Firm)

Location United States,

Remuneration $40 - $80 per annum

Employment type contract

Updated 06th Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

We are looking for a contractor who will act as the first level of technical support for our feed handlers. You will be tasked with handling day to day support tickets for our team. Given the critical nature of our data, you will need to be able to quickly respond to tickets by analyzing our code and determining the issue source, directly apply fixes to our code bases, and closely follow established guidelines to test and release our software. You will need to proactively work with developers within the team as well as across groups to be able to quickly determine the best course of action for each issue.


Required Skills:

  • 3 years of software development experience
  • Ability to work in C/C
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills
  • Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills
  • Ability to multitask
  • Experience developing on Unix based platforms

Preferred Skiils:

  • Experience with network protocols such as TCP, UDP and Multicast
  • Knowledge of market data systems
  • Familiarity with Python


Location: New York City

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader