Senior Devops Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 07th Dec 2017

Data Engineer with Asset Management Firm

Responsibilities
- Develop continuous integration/delivery pipeline
- Architect components
- Customize and integrate a distributed build system
- Work with other engineers to understand how to implement process improvements
- Connect with IT on hardware and development choices

Required Skills/Experience
- Experience working with devops tools or on a devops team with a large company
- Architectural experience
- Experience with Perforce, GOT, or Subversion
- Jenkins and/or Bamboo
- Dockerswarm or Kubernetes

