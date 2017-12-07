The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Developer

Our client, a global hedge fund, is looking to bring on board a quantitative developer to work on their trading platform. The individual will have to opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology & alongside industry-leading developers, researchers & traders.

Qualifications

  • Advanced degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Financial Engineering or related field
  • 5 years of development experience.
  • Must be strong in C and Python
  • Prior experience working on low-latency platforms is a bonus, however not required
  • Exceptional communication skills both written and verbal

