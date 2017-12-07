My client, a global investment bank, is looking for a C# / .Net developer to join their ever expanding team.



Candidates should have experience in both modern C#/.Net for UI development as well as experience interfacing with complex distributed databases and data warehouses. The ideal candidate will demonstrate an eagerness to understand complex business problems and requirements, an aptitude for translating these problems into workable designs and solutions, and will possess a keen eye for detail.



Skills Required:



-Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

-5 years of experience with object-oriented software development -Experience with modern SDLC methodologies, including Agile processes



Technical skills:



o Experience with C#/.Net (WPF) 3-tier application development (client/server/db)

o Solid RDBMS and SQL knowledge

o Familiarity with IDEs (Visual Studio)

o Familiarity with XML or other markup languages

o Familiarity with Linux and Windows development environments

A generalist with demonstrated abilities in specific areas and a strong ability to deliver reliably Self-motivated individual and creative thinker who will take ownership of tasks and projects, able to work with the global team, and manage time and tasks effectively and independently.



Skills Desired :



Experience with a scripting language; Perl preferred

Experience in the financial industry

Exposure to data warehouse models and design

Familiarity with reporting concepts and design