Senior Market Risk Manager - Commodities

London

Base Salary - £90,000 - £100,000 guaranteed bonus & excellent additional benefits



Tier 1 global energy house needs senior market risk manager to lead team



A leading energy trading firm is looking to expand its risk platform in London and requires an experienced risk manager to help this growth. They are expanding their portfolio across all regions due to the strong performance of their P&L from trading in the areas of coal, oil and soft commodity products.



One of the key teams ensuring strong performance is the risk team and thus is keen to continue recruiting strong professionals fill the open positions in this group. This position will be part of the senior management team globally for the firm reporting directly into the Head of risk for Europe. The firm is strongly committed to build up its platform in this area and needs a commercially aware risk manager to develop the risk strategy, methodology, hedging and trading strategies surrounding this product.





The senior risk analyst will have the following responsibilities:



Develop key relationships on behalf of the risk department with trading and other key business groups in the front office.

Lead a team of junior and senior analysts

Risk Analysis of the firm's European and US portfolio - especially soft comm.,

Development of risk methodology [Var, stress testing, scenario analysis].

Market analysis of commodity markets - keeping aware of any adverse market changes.

First point of contact for junior risk analysts and other areas of the business

Explaining key exposures and limits to trading unit. .

Teaching front office on any risk issues.

Development of trading strategies - especially physical oil.

Development of hedging strategies - especially physical oil.

Working with traders on a daily basis on improving sharpe ratios as well as on VaR reducing trading strategies.

The successful candidate will have the following background and skills:



Experience of risk management, trading or trade support experience in the oil market, with a thorough understanding of physical and derivative oil trading and pricing.

An understanding of VaR would be desirable, but a limited knowledge would be acceptable if offset by sufficient oil market experience.

Very strong analytical skills;

Very strong Excel and VBA skills

Good communication skills - must be able to understand others' perspectives and relate complex ideas to different groups, including senior management.

The ability to challenge proposals constructively to help ensure they are robust, whilst maintaining excellent working relationships

Must be able to work effectively in a team, flexibly handling a wide range of potential issues through all areas of the business for risk.

Must be capable of working with significant autonomy and ensuring analysis is focused on delivering practical business benefits, often in tight timescales.































