Senior Cloud Engineer - Leading Financial Services Firm! - Boston



$120,000 - $150,000 Fantastic Bonus & Benefits!

Establish business critical, Infrastructure processes & procedures!

Implement the technical infrastructure strategy!

This hugely successful, leading investment organization is looking for their Cloud Engineer, with a proven background in Cloud Technologies to implement, deliver, and continuously manage the infrastructure strategy and systems.



The role involves:



Implementing the infrastructure architecture and making sure it is Cloud (Azure/ AWS) compatible

Infrastructure projects management & delivery

Working closely with multiple Windows & Linux Servers

Defining the Cloud technologies strategy, policies & procedures

Experience needed:



Proven experience with Cloud Technologies, EG, Azure/ AWS

Extensive scripting knowledge (Perl, PowerShell, Ruby, Python)

Experience with Cisco switches

Experience with both Windows & Linux Redhat Servers

Securities technologies and Software version control

Ideally, Financial Services experience



Within this role you would be the main technical specialist regarding all aspects related to Infrastructure Architecture and Cloud technologies; you would be working with the latest, bleeding edge technologies whilst reporting directly to senior management!



Please send your latest resume.