Senior Cloud Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $150000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS
Employment type perm
Updated 07th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Senior Cloud Engineer - Leading Financial Services Firm!
- Boston
- $120,000 - $150,000 Fantastic Bonus & Benefits!
- Establish business critical, Infrastructure processes & procedures!
- Implement the technical infrastructure strategy!
This hugely successful, leading investment organization is
looking for their Cloud Engineer, with a proven background in
Cloud Technologies to implement, deliver, and continuously manage
the infrastructure strategy and systems.
The role involves:
- Implementing the infrastructure architecture and making sure it is Cloud (Azure/ AWS) compatible
- Infrastructure projects management & delivery
- Working closely with multiple Windows & Linux Servers
- Defining the Cloud technologies strategy, policies & procedures
Experience needed:
- Proven experience with Cloud Technologies, EG, Azure/ AWS
- Extensive scripting knowledge (Perl, PowerShell, Ruby, Python)
- Experience with Cisco switches
- Experience with both Windows & Linux Redhat Servers
- Securities technologies and Software version control
- Ideally, Financial Services experience
Within this role you would be the main technical specialist regarding all aspects related to Infrastructure Architecture and Cloud technologies; you would be working with the latest, bleeding edge technologies whilst reporting directly to senior management!
