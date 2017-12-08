Director of Valuations and Quant Analytics | Texas
A well known, global Finance and Insurance company located in
Texas is looking to bring on a Director of Valuations and
Quantitative Analytics. They are looking to bring on a manager
responsible for running a team of talented quantitative analysts,
and to serve as the lead in the effort to increase the valuation
capability of the company's balance sheet across a variety of
asset classes.
Responsibilities will include:
- Managing a team of six in performing Fair Valuation for the company's multibillion dollar balance sheet
- Working with affiliated companies and teams worldwide in order to deliver inclusive valuation services
- Building a reporting program with the purpose of guaranteeing understanding and explanation of valuation assumptions and results
Requirements include:
- 10 years of experience in the finance industry
- At least a Masters in a Quantitative field, Ph.D. preferred
- Treasury valuations experience
- Skilled knowledge of VBA, Murex, Numerix or other valuation software
- Experience in building valuation models
This is an urgent hire for the company.