A well known, global Finance and Insurance company located in Texas is looking to bring on a Director of Valuations and Quantitative Analytics. They are looking to bring on a manager responsible for running a team of talented quantitative analysts, and to serve as the lead in the effort to increase the valuation capability of the company's balance sheet across a variety of asset classes.



Responsibilities will include:

  • Managing a team of six in performing Fair Valuation for the company's multibillion dollar balance sheet
  • Working with affiliated companies and teams worldwide in order to deliver inclusive valuation services
  • Building a reporting program with the purpose of guaranteeing understanding and explanation of valuation assumptions and results



Requirements include:

  • 10 years of experience in the finance industry
  • At least a Masters in a Quantitative field, Ph.D. preferred
  • Treasury valuations experience
  • Skilled knowledge of VBA, Murex, Numerix or other valuation software
  • Experience in building valuation models



This is an urgent hire for the company. If this is something of interest to you, please send an updated resume to apply.a33ho1gkhtx@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

