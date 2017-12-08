A well known, global Finance and Insurance company located in Texas is looking to bring on a Director of Valuations and Quantitative Analytics. They are looking to bring on a manager responsible for running a team of talented quantitative analysts, and to serve as the lead in the effort to increase the valuation capability of the company's balance sheet across a variety of asset classes.







Responsibilities will include:



Managing a team of six in performing Fair Valuation for the company's multibillion dollar balance sheet

Working with affiliated companies and teams worldwide in order to deliver inclusive valuation services

Building a reporting program with the purpose of guaranteeing understanding and explanation of valuation assumptions and results





Requirements include:



10 years of experience in the finance industry

At least a Masters in a Quantitative field, Ph.D. preferred

Treasury valuations experience

Skilled knowledge of VBA, Murex, Numerix or other valuation software

Experience in building valuation models





This is an urgent hire for the company. If this is something of interest to you, please send an updated resume to apply.a33ho1gkhtx@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



